Thundershowers batter Karwar, Gokarna

Heavy rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed Karwar and parts of Uttara Kannada district in the wee hours of Thursday.

In Karwar, thundershowers started at 5 am and continued to pour for the next three hours. Thunder and lightning activity forced the Hescom authorities to stall power supply in Karwar for a couple of hours. Waterlogged roads affected the traffic movement on KHB Colony road, Gidda Road among others, causing grave hardships to office-goers, daily wagers and students.

Rainwater gushed into a hotel at Kodibag and the Government Primary School at Makheri in Shirawad Gram Panchayat.

Rainwater floods Atmalinga

An overflowing silt-laden nala (canal) flooded Atmalinga of Mahabaleshwara temple in Gokarna following heavy showers on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Darshan and puja rituals were allowed for devotees only after the rainwater receded. The locals and the devotees expressed their anguish against the elected representatives and the local civic body for not taking measures to declog the nala.

Bhatkal town and parts of the taluk experienced downpour on Wednesday night and Thursday. Streams, lakes and wells received good inflow giving some relief to the water-starved residents. In the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Thursday), the taluk has received 69 mm of rain.

Gusty winds brought down a tree on Bandar Road in the town, affecting power supply for a couple of hours on Thursday.

Several parts of Belagavi district, including the city Saundatti and Raibagh, witnessed light showers on Thursday. The showers lasted for 15 minutes. However, overcast conditions prevailed over many parts of the district.

Devasugur in Raichur district, experienced thundershowers for over an hour on Thursday evening. Shaktinagar, Yadlapur and surrounding villages also received moderate to heavy showers.

Saidapur town witnessed its first showers of the season on Thursday. A good spell of rain has brought cheers to the farmers, who have prepared their land for the Kharif season.