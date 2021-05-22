Total lockdown in Mandya for four days

With an intention to break the Covid chain, Mandya district administration has announced complete lockdown for four days, from May 25. Hassan and Chamarajanagar have already implemented a similar lockdown in the Mysuru region.

Deputy Commissioner S Ashwathi informed that the district will be totally closed for four days from May 25 to 29. No stalls, including vegetable, fruits, meat stalls, will be allowed to open during this period. Milk parlours will be open from 6 am to 6 pm, but medical shops and hospitals will remain open as normal.

The people will be allowed to procure essential items from 6 am and 10 am from May 27.

The DC said that complete lockdown is announced to ensure safety of the people. She urged the residents to cooperate and follow Covid guidelines while moving in public places.

The DC said, “Wedding ceremonies scheduled between May 25 and 29 can be performed with 30 members. However, no new permission will be given for marriages.” Agriculture related shops are allowed to perform business between 6 am and 10 am during complete lockdown. However, there will be no restriction on movement of goods vehicles.