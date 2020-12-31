Tourist flow increases despite Covid-19 restrictions in Mysuru

Even as the new strain of Covid-19 is detected in the state, tourists inflow increased to the ‘City of Palaces’.

A large number of people are visiting Mysuru to spend the eve of New Year and also New Year Day. However, the flow of inter-state tourists is yet to pick up. The illumination of Mysuru Palace is suspended for the time-being, still tourists visit the Palace. A majority of the floating population visit the Palace, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) and Chamundi Hill.

A tourist, Vasanth, who was in the city on Wednesday said that he resides in Bengaluru along with his friends. "I did not travel for a long-time, due to the Covid crisis. Mysuru is our favourite destination and we enjoy the environment of Mysuru, its greenery and pleasant climate. We used to visit the city once a month earlier. But, our last visit to Mysuru was in February,” he said.

According to the authorities of the Mysuru Palace, tourists’ inflow has increased drastically from the last week. Nearly, 10,000 people have visited the palace last week. The inflow was a little high, due to a series of holidays last week, he said.

Compared to the Palace, the inflow is high at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens. An officer said that the inflow is almost double, compared to the previous weeks.

However, people visiting hotels, lodges and restaurants is yet to pick up. A manager of a boarding and lodging facility, Manjunath, said that business has improved, but it is not up to the expectations.

A Traffic Policeman said, "The density of traffic has increased over the last few weeks and vehicular traffic was high during Christmas. Crowd management has turned out to be a challenge for the police, in the wake of the Covid crisis."

City Police and the district administration have ordered a ban on visitors to Chamundi Hill till January 2. The police have restricted New Year celebration and have warned of stern action against the people creating nuisance. As many as 50,000 to 60,000 people used to visit Chamundi Hill on New Year day, every year. However, all the rituals will be performed, said the temple chief priest N Shashishekara Dixit.