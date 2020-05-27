Triple murder in Gundlupet

One person has been arrested in connection with the triple murder at Zakir Hussain Nagar in Gundlupet town, on Tuesday night. The police have formed four teams to arrest the others.

The deceased are Idris (30), Khaisar (30) and Zakaulla (35). They were attacked with lethal weapons. Old enmity is said to the reason behind the murders, according to the police.

Superintendent of Police H D Anand Kumar said that prima facie, murder is suspected to be due to financial dispute and enmity.

Five people were injured in the incident. Two are critical and three are out of danger. They are being treated at the hospital in Mysuru, he said.

According to the police, there was enmity between the two groups as the deceased had informed the police about illegal cattle transportation. Besides, Zakaulla and Khaisar were said to be history-sheeters.

IGP (Southern Range) Vipul Kumar and SP Anand Kumar visited the spot on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters, the IGP said, “The murders were due to personal enmity. Several persons are said to be involved in the murders. The accused would be arrested soon.”