Tusker found dead in farmland in Chamarajanagar

Tusker found dead in farmland in Chamarajanagar

The cause of the death will be known only after the report is received, which will take three or four days

DHNS
DHNS, Kollegal ,
  • May 21 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 09:03 ist
The carcass of the male elephant found in a farmland at Jageri village in Kollegal taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Saturday. Credit: DH Photo

A 20-year-old male elephant was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a farmland at Jageri village in Kollegal taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Saturday.

The land belonged to Govinda Nayaka of the village.

It is said that the tusker had strayed into the village in search of food. The villagers too had noticed the movement of the jumbo on Saturday morning. They didn't disturb the pachyderm, fearing that it might enter the village.

However, when Govinda Nayaka went to his land in the afternoon, he found the carcass of the elephant. Later, he informed the Forest department officials, who visited the spot.

Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Division range forest officer Bharat said that the exact reason for the death of the jumbo was yet to be ascertained. The viscera of the tusker has been sent to the lab for testing.

The cause of the death will be known only after the report is received, which will take three or four days, Bharat said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chamarajanagar
Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ways to make the future sustainable

Ways to make the future sustainable

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

 