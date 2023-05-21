Tusker found dead in farmland in Chamarajanagar

A 20-year-old male elephant was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a farmland at Jageri village in Kollegal taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Saturday.

The land belonged to Govinda Nayaka of the village.

It is said that the tusker had strayed into the village in search of food. The villagers too had noticed the movement of the jumbo on Saturday morning. They didn't disturb the pachyderm, fearing that it might enter the village.

However, when Govinda Nayaka went to his land in the afternoon, he found the carcass of the elephant. Later, he informed the Forest department officials, who visited the spot.

Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Division range forest officer Bharat said that the exact reason for the death of the jumbo was yet to be ascertained. The viscera of the tusker has been sent to the lab for testing.

The cause of the death will be known only after the report is received, which will take three or four days, Bharat said.