Udupi: Don Bosco school principal commits suicide

Prestigious Don Bosco school principal Father Mahesh D'Souza on Friday night committed suicide in Shirva, Udupi.

D'Souza (36) ended his life by hanging himself to the ceiling fan in the school cabin. So far, there is no word on the reason for the suicide. Reports are coming in that the D'Souza might have died around 8:30 pm and 9:00 pm. Police are verifying the mobile phone and also CCTV footage to rule out any foul play.

Udupi Bishop Jerald Isaac Lobo has arrived at Don Bosco school and taking stock of the situation.

Born on March 30, 1983. Moodubelle-based Fr Mahesh got ordained to the priesthood on April 15, 2013, and served as the assistant parish priest in Kallianpur. Later in 2016, he was transferred to Shirva to serve in Our Lady of Health Church.