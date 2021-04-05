Unable to pay bribe, farmer seeks Prez's euthanasia nod

Unable to pay bribe, farmer from Karnataka's Maddur seeks President's euthanasia nod

Siddaiah alleged that an official of the taluk office has been demanding bribe for the second time for a change in khata

Gayathri G R
  • Apr 05 2021, 00:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 07:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Unable to pay bribe, a farmer has written a letter to the President of India, seeking permission for euthanasia through tahsildar, in Maddur taluk of Mandya district.

Siddaiah, son of late Yelmogaiah, is the farmer, who has sought permission for mercy killing. Siddaiah alleged that an official of the taluk office has been demanding bribe for the second time for a change in khata. He also handed over an audio CD of the official demanding bribe, to the tahsildar.

Siddaiah said, “As per the deputy commissioner’s order, the khata in the name of my mother has to be changed to my name. But the official demanded Rs 80,000 to get the work done. Even after paying this, he again demanded Rs 20,000 bribe. The taluk and the district administration should provide me justice. Upset over the delay, I have requested permission for mercy killing,” he said.

maddur
Ram Nath Kovind
Euthanasia
Karnataka

