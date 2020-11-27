University of Mysore will have study chair on SPB

University of Mysore will have study chair on SPB's life and achievements

  • Nov 27 2020, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2020, 11:35 ist
SP Balasubrahmanyam

The University of Mysore will set up a study chair at its College of Fine Arts in the name of well-known playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam.

The varsity has earmarked Rs 5 lakh for the study chair and music director Hamsalekha will be appointed as the visiting faculty. 

Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on Sept. 25, was a veteran playback singer, music director, actor, dubbing artiste, and film producer. He had lent his voice to Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam films and has to his credit more than 40,000 songs in 16 languages.

The students at the proposed chiar will be trained for one year. Theory as well as practical sessions will be a part of the study.

The chair will document the achievements, life and journey of Balasubrahmanyam. The varsity is also looking at coming out with a book on the contributions of the singer.

