Vishwanath slams state govt over Covid management

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath took severe exception against the state government and said, “What can we do with the chief minister, who has no presence of mind?”

Speaking to reporters here, Vishwanath said, “I had said that all the departments handled by the CM will not survive. Today, what has happened to the Intelligence, Bengaluru Development, Finance, Department of Personnel Reforms, and Power,” he asked.

Vishwanath criticised the failure of the state government in containing Covid. “From the last two months, I have been demanding a complete lockdown for at least 15 days. The partial lockdown will never work,” he opined.

He also alleged a lobby behind permitting construction activities and garments factories during the lockdown, and said, several MLAs and ministers are involved in real estate business and garment factories.

Taking exception on frequent changing of BBMP Commissioners, he asked “How many times the government will change the BBMP Commissioner?”. He congratulated MP Tejasvi Surya for unearthing the bed blocking scam.

“Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar was working and the national technical committee was with him. He never failed to follow the instructions of the committee. Now, his situation is like Draupadi of Mahabharata,” he said.

Commenting on the appointment of five ministers to oversee supply of oxygen, Remdesvir and other essential drugs, along with Covid war rooms and allocation of beds at hospitals, he said, “It should have been done earlier. We suggested the industries to manufacture medical oxygen, but, none of them listened.”