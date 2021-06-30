Vivekananda Memorial to be constructed without harming school building

Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra and BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra held a talk with the members of the Maharani’s New Type Model School Ulisi Horata Samiti and the representatives of Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama, in connection with the development of Vivekananda Memorial on the school premises.

Kannada Book Authority chairman Nandeesh Hanchya, who was present in the meeting, said, the SRA authorities have agreed to develop the memorial without harming the school building.

Both the parties have agreed to continue the school on the existing premises and the school will not merge with Devaraj Urs School, as per the earlier plan.

Though the existing building is in a dilapidated state, the members of the Horata Samiti are not ready for the reconstruction of the building.

However, the members will decide over it within three days after discussion with other organisations, he said. The members of the Horata Samiti, Pa Mallesh, Sa Ra Sudarshan, former mayor Purushottam, historian P V Nanjaraj Urs and others were present.

Former vice-chancellor of Kuvempu University Chidanandagowda, D Madegowda, C P Krishna Kumar and others represented the SRA.