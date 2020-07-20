Water level at Tungabhadra dam rises after rains

Water level at Tungabhadra dam rises after rains

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Hosapete,
  • Jul 20 2020, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 14:26 ist
A view of water storage at Tungabhadra dam located in Hosapete of Ballari district. Credit: DH File Photo

Tungabhadra Dam, the lifeline for farmers of Koppal, Ballari and Raichur districts, saw 33,022 cusecs of water inflow on Monday. The water inflow into the dam had increased on Sunday after a lull for a week. On Sunday, the reservoir recorded 17,138 cusecs of inflow. 

The water level increased to 1606.97 feet against the full storage level of 1633 feet.

Tungabhadra dam authorities said the inflow into the dam increased as its catchment areas received good rains for the past few days.

Inflow into the dam is likely to be increased further in the coming days, they said.

Tungabhadra dam
Karnataka
rain

