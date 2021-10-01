Website launched for Dasara

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar launched Dasara 2021 website, at Mysuru Palace Board Office, here, on Friday.

Owing to Covid-19, this time too, the government is celebrating simple but traditional Dasara.

All the events will be live telecasted through the website. In addition, the authorities also make use of social media like Facebook, YouTube, to telecast the events, the Minister said.

Vijayadashami procession, Jamboo savari, inauguration of Dasara, cultural events will be live telecasted.

The minister said that all the information about Dasara will be made available in the website. Apart from Dasara, the history of Mysuru Zoo and Mysuru Palace is also available in Kannada and English on the portal.

One can also find the history of Mysuru Dasara, introduction of inaugurator, information about tourist centres available on the site.

Check out the latest DH videos: