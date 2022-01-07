Weekend restrictions on visits at Hampi

The government has imposed weekend restrictions at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi, considering a spike in Covid-19 cases.
"Temples and monuments under the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. Tourists' visits have been banned. The public should cooperate," said Anirudh Desai, Assistant Conservator, ASI, Hampi Circle.
