Widening works on Irwin Road recommences

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has recommenced the widening works on Irwin Road in the city. The authorities blocked the road for demolition and construction activities on Wednesday.

Following the lockdown, due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in March, the works were suspended. According to the authorities, demolition of a few building has been taken up and it will be completed within a few days.

The authorities had identified 86 buildings, including one mosque, Kalamma temple, Panchamukhi Anjaneyaswami temple and others, for partial demolition to widen the road.

An officer said, "95% demolition work was completed before the lockdown and only a small part is remaining. The civic body has settled the compensation amount. A total of Rs 30 crore has been given as compensation to land owners."

The officer said that a part of Cauvery Emporium building, owned by the state government will also be demolished for the widening purpose." It has to be noted that the authorities have demolished a part of the City Central Library building and some private buildings.

The widening works, which was pending since 20 years, commenced in December 2018 and the authorities had planned to take up the works during night time, to ensure that the works will not hamper vehicle movement.

As per the detailed project report (DPR), Irwin Road, which was between nine and 11 metres wide, is planned to extend to 18 metres. The four-lane street will have box drain on either side, maiden and footpath.

The City Traffic Police have diverted the traffic as the road is blocked. All KSRTC buses plying via Nehru Circle and Government Ayurveda Hospital will move via Pulikeshi Road and Sayyaji Rao Road.