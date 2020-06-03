Widening works on Irwin Road recommences

Widening works on Irwin Road recommences

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 03 2020, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 22:15 ist
A building being demolished on Irwin Road in Mysuru on Tuesday. DH PHOTO

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has recommenced the widening works on Irwin Road in the city. The authorities blocked the road for demolition and construction activities on Wednesday.

Following the lockdown, due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in March, the works were suspended. According to the authorities, demolition of a few building has been taken up and it will be completed within a few days.

The authorities had identified 86 buildings, including one mosque, Kalamma temple, Panchamukhi Anjaneyaswami temple and others, for partial demolition to widen the road.

An officer said, "95% demolition work was completed before the lockdown and only a small part is remaining. The civic body has settled the compensation amount. A total of Rs 30 crore has been given as compensation to land owners."

The officer said that a part of Cauvery Emporium building, owned by the state government will also be demolished for the widening purpose." It has to be noted that the authorities have demolished a part of the City Central Library building and some private buildings.

The widening works, which was pending since 20 years, commenced in December 2018 and the authorities had planned to take up the works during night time, to ensure that the works will not hamper vehicle movement.

As per the detailed project report (DPR), Irwin Road, which was between nine and 11 metres wide, is planned to extend to 18 metres. The four-lane street will have box drain on either side, maiden and footpath.

The City Traffic Police have diverted the traffic as the road is blocked. All KSRTC buses plying via Nehru Circle and Government Ayurveda Hospital will move via Pulikeshi Road and Sayyaji Rao Road.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Irwin Road
Mysuru
Irwin Road widening

What's Brewing

Oldest & largest ancient Maya structure found in Mexico

Oldest & largest ancient Maya structure found in Mexico

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

Cyclone Nisarga makes entry from Raigad

Cyclone Nisarga makes entry from Raigad

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

 