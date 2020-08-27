Will seek explanation from H Vishwanath: Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tipu Sultan remark

Reacting to the remarks made by MLC H Vishwanath in favour of Tipu Sultan, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said, he will seek an explanation from the MLC over the issue.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Kateel stated statements on Tipu is his personal and clarified that the BJP stuck to its stand over Tipu.

Senior BJP MLC AH Vishwanath on Wednesday hailed erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan as “the son of this soil”, leaving the BS Yediyurappa administration red-faced over attempts to omit him from school textbooks.

“Tipu Sultan doesn’t belong to any party, caste or religion. Tipu Sultan is the son of this soil. We shouldn’t reduce him to any one caste or religion,” Vishwanath told reporters when asked about the issue of whether or not school children should study the 17th-century ruler in textbooks.

Refuting the Congress' charges that B Y Vijayendra is super chief minister, the BJP president said the grand old party lacked a leader similar to the stature of Yediyurappa. "He is capable and is delivering goods effectively. Vijayendra didn't meddle in the affairs of the state government," he clarified.

Congress leaders will create confusion when it is not in power. The violence erupted in Bengaluru is the outcome of internal bickerings in the Congress, Kateel alleged.

"The Congress is going to be an old age home. It is unable to appoint national president", he remarked.