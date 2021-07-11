Will win polls independently: G T Devegowda

Devegowda said he is thinking to field his supporters independently in Panchayat polls

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 11 2021, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 21:57 ist
G T Devegowda. Credit: DH File Photo

Devegowda, who elected from Chamundeshwari Assembly segment on JD(S) and maintained a distance from the party, expressed confidence in winning the upcoming assembly election independently.

Devegowda said, he and his son G D Harishgowda, also president of Mysuru District Central Co-Operative Bank and vice-president of Apex Bank, would win the election independently. However, a final call will be taken after considering the opinion of the supporters, he said.

“In 2008, I did not gather opinion from the supporters and was defeated from Hunsur assembly segment. But this time, I will go for election only after gathering the opinion of my supporters,” he said.

About the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections, Devegowda said he is thinking to field his supporters independently.

“I will tour the constituencies before taking a decision,” he said.   

However, Devegowda said, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda had telephoned him and asked not to quit JD(S).

