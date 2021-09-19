With Dasara near, hoteliers urge lifting night curfew

Tourism activities are slowly returning to normalcy fifteen days after the government lifted the weekend curfew in Mysuru district.

The stakeholders of tourism and hospitality sector have been urging the government to withdraw the night curfew that has been affecting their business.

The government announced the lifting of the weekend curfew on August 30 as the Covid positivity rate in Mysuru district declined below 2% with a rider that the night curfew will continue in the district until further notice.

Though it brought cheers among the people, traders and tourism sector, the hotel industry opposed it questioning the need for the night curfew. When all activities, business and events have been allowed, why is the night curfew still imposed, they wanted to know.

Several memoranda to the district administration and also to the Minister in-Charge of Covid Management S T Somshekar requesting to lift the night curfew, are yet to be considered. Though the Minister assured to do the needful, no step has been taken in this regard, according to Hotel Owners' Association President C Narayana Gowda.

Speaking to DH, Narayana Gowda wanted to know the reason behind the night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am.

"This has affected the hotels and restaurants that are forced to close by 9 pm. While several bars and Restaurants on the ring roads and extensions are seen open till late night, those in the city are told to abide by the norms. Even parcel service has been affected," he said.

"While wedding receptions and other functions continue till late night, why only hotels and restaurants are asked to shut the operations by 9 pm? Will Covid target the people in the night? This has caused inconvenience to the public. The state government should consider lifting the night curfew as Covid cases are declining and positivity rate is under control," he stated.

Dasara procession

Commenting on Dasara festivities, Narayana Gowda said that last year only around 500 people were allowed to be a part of the Jamboo Savari held within the Mysuru Palace premises. The government had spent around Rs 4 crore for Dasara for just 500 people.

"The government should consider continuing Jamboo Savari on Vijayadashami Day till Bannimantap. This will allow more people to watch Dasara procession and attract people from other districts to Mysuru. This will not only lift the spirit of the people, but also help the tourism and hotel industry to survive," he opined.