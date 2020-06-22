Writer's house in ruins: Literary enthusiasts demand memorial

Literary enthusiasts have urged the Karnataka State government to earmark land and construct a memorial in the name of well-known writer Mandara Keshava Bhat, known for his work ‘Mandara Ramayana’ in Tulu. The sliding of a large amount of garbage from the Pacchanady landfill site last year had damaged the 100-year-old heritage structure house of noted writer Mandara Keshava Bhat.

It is not possible to rebuild the century-old structure due to the garbage surrounding it, said Yakshagana exponent Dr M Prabhakar Joshi, to mediapersons in Mangaluru on Monday. Instead, the government should initiate measures to recreate the house in identified land and develop it as a memorial.

Mandara Keshava Bhat, the first writer to win the Bhasha Samman award was well-versed in Kannada, Tulu and Marati languages and was always engaged in literary activities. His book ‘Mandara Ramayana’ has been a milestone in the Tulu literary world. The incident of garbage sliding from the landfill site took place at a time when a group of literary enthusiasts and his family members were making preparations for celebrating the birth anniversary of the writer in the year 2019.

2019 is also the centenary of his house, which was constructed in 1919. Joshi said: “The century-old house with traditional architectural interiors is known for its vastu principles of Tulu Nadu. The house was also ‘Dharmachavadi’ for the Daivas of the area during kola and other religious rituals associated with Tulu Nadu. The garbage sliding had damaged houses of Mandara, Daivastana, Nagabana along with 12 acre farmland and 27 houses in the surroundings. There is a need to rebuild the house and instil the traditional beliefs associated with it,” he demanded.

The memorial should be built on the model of Kavimane of Kuppalli, and Bendre Bhavana in Dharwad. Mandara Keshava Bhat is a pride of Tulu Nadu. The district administration and the State government can not neglect the well-known writer, said writer Chandrakala Nandavara.

Prof Bhaskar Rai Kukkuvalli noted “Mandara Ramayana narrates Ramayana with Tulunadu context. It is unfortunate that the house of writer and Yakshagana arthadhari is in ruins.”

Pramod Sapre, grandson of Mandara Keshava Bhat said “We have already made representations to the State government through elected representatives to earmark land for constructing a memorial. Atleast one acre land should be earmarked for the purpose.”

Stressing on the need to remember the eminent writer, Kannada Sahitya Parishat DK unit President Pradeep Kumar Kalkura said “the funds under Smart City Mission can be diverted to build a memorial in the name of Mandara Keshava Bhat to continue various literary activities in the memorial.”