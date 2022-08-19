Karnataka ex-governor compares Modi with Lord Krishna in fighting nepotism

BJP leader compares Modi with Krishna in nepotism fight

Vala said that he believes that to win all the 182 seats in the state Assembly was difficult, but not impossible for the Bharatiya Janata Party

  Aug 19 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 16:13 ist
The former Karnataka governor quoted Modi's recent statement from the Red Fort, "We have to fight against corruption and Parivaarwad." Credit: PTI Photo

Former Governor of Karnataka and senior BJP leader Vaju Vala on Friday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lord Krishna in the fight against 'Parivaarwad' (dynastic politics).

Vala was addressing a Dharma Sabha in Rajkot on Friday, where he quoted Modi's recent statement from the Red Fort, "We have to fight against corruption and Parivaarwad," Vala said Lord Krishna was fighting against one-sidedness during the Mahabharata Kal and Prime Minister was fighting against nepotism in present times."

Vala said that he believes that to win all the 182 seats in the state Assembly was difficult, but not impossible for the Bharatiya Janata Party, with the commitment that the party works with and the determination with which it fights the elections.

Like other BJP leaders, Vala did not sound worried with the AAP's entry in the state elections. He said even if third or fourth and fifth party enters the state's electoral politics, only the BJP would win.

According to Vala, the people are well aware about which party has done what type of development work. The BJP is committed to the people's welfare and that is the reason they vote for BJP only, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

