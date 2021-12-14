Karnataka facing ‘double-engine dhoka,’ says Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah took the BJP to task for the “great injustice” that he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had meted out to Karnataka in providing flood relief aid.

“This isn’t a double-engine government. It’s a double-engine dhoka,” he said, referring to promises that were made that the BJP being in power in both the state and Centre would benefit Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah was speaking on the flood situation in the Assembly. He said 23 out of the 31 districts were flood-hit.

“So far, you (government) have submitted four memorandums to the Centre - one in July, one in July-August, a revised one in July-August and one in October-November,” he said.

“The year is about to end. Has the Centre given you a single rupee,” he asked.

Siddaramaiah said Karnataka contributes Rs 3 lakh crore by way of income tax, customs duty, additional excise duty on fuel and other cess.

“How much does Karnataka receive in return? Just Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 55,000 crore. What’s the contribution of UP, Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh? What’s their share in NDRF funds and what’s ours,” Siddaramaiah asked.

Reading out year-wise statistics, Siddaramaiah said the state’s share in centrally-sponsored schemes had gone up from 25% in 2013-14 to 55% in 2020-21.

“PM Modi is meting out great injustice to Karnataka and the 25 BJP Lok Sabha members are not raising their voice against this,” he said.

The former chief minister attacked the BJP on Karnataka’s share in the divisible pool of taxes reducing from Rs 39,000 crore to Rs 21,000 crore.

“This happened right in front of your eyes and you’re keeping quiet,” he said.

According to the Congress leader, the state has suffered crop losses on over 13 lakh hectares, or 35 lakh acres.

“Compensation is yet to be paid to farmers for crop losses on over 20 lakh acres,” he said.

He further charged that ministers in charge of districts did not perform. “Ask any minister, they say there’s no money because of Covid-19. If they can’t deliver, let them go. We will come (to power) and somehow manage,” he said.

Revision sought

Speaking in the Council, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the government had written to the Centre seeking a hike in the rate of compensation for crop losses under the NDRF. The rates are revised once in five years, he said, and added that Rs 787.29 crore compensation had been paid to 12 lakh farmers so far.

