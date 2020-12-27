Karnataka: Five die on spot in Chitradurga accident

A total of five workers who arrived to cast vote for the first phase of gram panchayat polls held on December 22 died in an accident between a cruiser in which they were travelling and a government bus near BG Kere village of Challakere taluk in Chitradurga district on Saturday night. Seven others have sustained injuries in the incident.

The workers were going back to Bengaluru from H Siddapur of Devadurga in Raichur district.

The deceased have been identified as Thimmanna(40) and Ratnamma(35) of H Siddapur, Mahesh (19), of Somanamaradi village, Duragappa of Ganajali village. The identity of another deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Chitradurga.

The workers had arrived at their native places in Devadurga taluk to cast their votes in the gram panchayat polls held on December 22.