K'taka govt approves for wolf sanctuary in Koppal

Karnataka government approves for wolf sanctuary in Koppal

The sanctuary will also help the conservation of striped hyenas, jackals, foxes and other smaller mammals

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 01 2023, 00:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 10:05 ist
Indian grey wolf

Bankapura in Koppal will get a dedicated wolf sanctuary spread across 332.68 hectares of reserve forest, with the state government on Saturday issuing an official notification to this effect.

The move comes a year after the Karnataka State Wildlife Board approved the proposal. 

The government noted that the undulating terrains, rocky outcrops, scrub-like forests, natural dens, and agglomerations of boulders and stones provide an ideal habitat for the first-of-its-kind sanctuary for Indian grey wolves in Karnataka.

The sanctuary will also help the conservation of striped hyenas, jackals, foxes and other smaller mammals, officials said.

The habitat of grey wolves is rapidly decreasing across the country owing to biotic pressures and natural reasons. “The habitat has come down drastically, so much so that wolves have totally disappeared from a major part of Karnataka except in the northern plains,” the notification by the government said.

 

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Koppal

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules

In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules

DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...

DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...

Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave

Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave

50-70% of under-19s susceptible to SARS-CoV-2: Study

50-70% of under-19s susceptible to SARS-CoV-2: Study

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last

Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last

Thematic paintings come up on Delhi walls ahead of G20

Thematic paintings come up on Delhi walls ahead of G20

Westwood brand: cocky, brazen, resolutely independent

Westwood brand: cocky, brazen, resolutely independent

'Amrit Mahotsav' spirit ran high among masses in 2022

'Amrit Mahotsav' spirit ran high among masses in 2022

 