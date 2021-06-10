Govt mulls multidisciplinary learning at engg colleges

Karnataka government mulls multidisciplinary learning at engineering colleges

As explained by the minister, there will be an option to learn science-based subjects in multidisciplinary learning along with engineering courses

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 10 2021, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 03:06 ist
The course will be on the lines of National Educational Policy (NEP) and implemented from the current academic year itself. Credit: DH File Photo

The state government is mulling multidisciplinary learning at the engineering colleges in the state by including science subjects.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan directed the authorities of Karnataka Higher Education Council to come out with a curriculum framework for the purpose by the month-end.

As explained by the minister, there will be an option to learn science-based subjects in multidisciplinary learning along with engineering courses.

At a meeting with officials of the department of higher education on Thursday, the minister said it will be on the lines of National Educational Policy (NEP) and implemented from the current academic year itself.

"Of the 220 engineering colleges in the state, about 100-110 colleges have good infrastructure and multidisciplinary learning could be introduced in these colleges by including options to learn subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Applied Maths," he said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
C N Ashwath Narayan
Education

Related videos

What's Brewing

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

A Supernova called Dingko

A Supernova called Dingko

 