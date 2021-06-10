Karnataka government mulls multidisciplinary learning at engineering colleges

The state government is mulling multidisciplinary learning at the engineering colleges in the state by including science subjects.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan directed the authorities of Karnataka Higher Education Council to come out with a curriculum framework for the purpose by the month-end.

As explained by the minister, there will be an option to learn science-based subjects in multidisciplinary learning along with engineering courses.

At a meeting with officials of the department of higher education on Thursday, the minister said it will be on the lines of National Educational Policy (NEP) and implemented from the current academic year itself.

"Of the 220 engineering colleges in the state, about 100-110 colleges have good infrastructure and multidisciplinary learning could be introduced in these colleges by including options to learn subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Applied Maths," he said.