Karnataka govt caps school fee at 70% of amount collected in previous year

Seeking to put an end to the row over exorbitant school fee, the state government has announced that schools can charge only tuition fee, which should not exceed 70% of the amount charged the previous year while making it clear that no other fee should be collected.

The rule comes into effect for the current academic year and is seen as a solution pending for long. School managements are not allowed to charge any other fees, including development fees.

And this applies to schools affiliated to all boards functioning in the state. Parents and private school managements have been engaged in a pitched battle over the fee amount.

Following the discussion with the chief minister, the state department of primary and secondary education announced the measure on Friday. "The schools should also allow parents to pay fees in two instalments," said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. However, the fee regulation will apply to 2020-21 academic year only."

"As per the High Court order the state government has powers to regulate school fees under Karnataka Education Act and we have taken this decision utilising the powers under the act," said the minister.