Karnataka govt suspends Vidyagama scheme after 34 students contract Covid-19

The state government on Saturday decided to suspend the Vidyagama scheme temporarily in the wake of reports that 34 students tested positive for the Covid-19.

Vidyagama is a scheme launched by the department of Primary and Secondary Education Department to reach out to students of the government schools during the pandemic following the uncertainty over reopening of schools due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the state.In a communication to media, Primary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, "The direction has been given to principal secretary to temporarily withhold the scheme."

The decision came a day after the reports said 34 students in Belgavi district tested positive for Covid-19. In his first reaction to the news in the morning, the minister had said that a report has been sought from officials to assess the risk of the students participating in the Vidyagama scheme across the state.

"We will get reports from across the state to know whether the children were tested positive because of the teachers."

"Ultimately the health and safety of our children and teachers is important and no programme is more important than the health of children and teachers. We will take decision further about Vidyagama based on the report from each district," he stated, adding that the department will seek to know the cause of infections.

The minister had said that as many as 47 lakh children are benefited from the Vidyagama scheme and so far there is no confirmation about children are infected during Vidyagama.

"Vidyagama is a scientifically designed programme for the benefit of socially weaker sections to continue learning and it has turned as model for the country. There should not be any doubt about the safety measures followed in the implementation of the programme," he mentioned.

However, as the media reports highlighted the risk of posed by the scheme to students as well as teachers, the minister issued direction to the officials to shut down the scheme temporarily.