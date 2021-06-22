K'taka govt to launch 2,500 smart classrooms tomorrow

Karnataka govt to launch 2,500 smart classrooms on June 23

Tablet PCs will also be distributed to 1.55 lakh students of higher education

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  Jun 22 2021
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 21:45 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will launch 2,500 smart classrooms and distribute Tablet PCs to 1.55 lakh students of higher education on June 23.

Yediyurappa will launch this ambitious programme which is being implemented under Karnataka LMS (Learning Management System) by the department of collegiate education, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan's office said in a statement.

It said the distribution of Tablet PCs will also take place simultaneously in different colleges of the state in presence of the respective elected representatives.

