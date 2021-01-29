Karnataka II PUC exams to be held from 24 May to 10 June

A day after announcing the tentative time-table for the SSLC board exams, the state government on Friday announced a tentative time-table for the II PUC (12th grade) examination. The annual II PUC examination, for all disciplines, will be held between 24th May and 10th June.
Announcing the tentative time-table for the II PUC exam, Education minister S Suresh Kumar said, "If students and parents have any objection to the tentative time-table, the same can be submitted to the Director of Examinations, Department of Pre-University Education, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru within a week from today."
