Karnataka: Lack of info in Kannada a major problem in districts

The proliferation of news reports and various advisories on coronavirus and the disease (Covid-19) on the web has left many people at a loss as none of the information is in Kannada, except for news reports. Lack of information in Kannada has emerged as a major concern with the suspected cases of Covid-19 reported from Kalaburagi and other districts, especially in places where it is difficult to access the Health and Family Welfare Department’s website to understand the issue.

Information is key, said Vasanth Shetty who works with various language rights groups and also runs a Kannada bookstore Munnota. “The government’s efforts are good. However, considering that the next two weeks are crucial in checking the spread of the virus, lack of proper information in Kannada at district centres will be a major problem,” he said, adding constant coverage of the disease in the media will add to the panic being spread by the social media.

TikTok and WhatsApp have been filled with conspiracy theories and misinformation with some messages exaggerating the fatality rates. “Such messages will only create chaos and bring undue pressure on the system,” he said.

An official, who worked in disaster-hit areas in the state said rural regions, said, people in rural regions had either little information or received wrong information. “Except for the reports in Kannada newspapers, people in districts do not have any means to know about the disease. The high focus on the issue in the television channels will fill them with fear. The least the government should do is to make public announcements through microphones in Kannada in the district centres,” he said.

He noted that officials have to keep a steady flow of information, even if it is repetition, so that people can access reliable information. “The caller tone message on coronavirus should be made mandatory across Karnataka. It has to be accompanied with other information and education materials,” he said. On March 11, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey had taken up a welcome initiative by uploading a short video in which he gave a situation report. The video, assuring there was no cause for alarm, was widely circulated on WhatsApp, reaching thousands of people.