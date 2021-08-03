Karnataka MLCs demand pending LAD fund dues

Alleging delay in the release of Local Area Development (LAD) funds, MLCs cutting across parties have urged the government to release the funds on time.

On Tuesday, the MLCs, led by Legislative Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti, held a meeting with officials of the finance department and Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) in this regard.

Speaking to DH, JD(S) MLC Shrikante Gowda said there were dues pending from the last three-four years.

"Unlike MLAs, who have various funds allocated to them, MLCs get only Rs 2 crore annually. Even this is not released regularly. Many of us would have gotten development works done without the funds being allocated. In my own case, there are dues up to Rs 1.92 crore," he explained.

Congress MLC UB Venkatesh added that the government has to release Rs 50 lakh every quarter.

"They are yet to release one instalment of Rs 50 lakh from 2019-20. Likewise, in 2020-21, Rs 1 crore is pending and this year, they have released Rs 50 lakh while the rest is yet to be allocated," he said. Sometimes, the problem also comes from DCs who do not release the funds on time, he said.

The MLCs said the delay in the release of funds was putting their credibility at peril as they would have promised development works which they cannot take forward without the timely release of instalments. The concern also comes ahead of MLCs elections that are due for at least 25 seats from the Local Authorities constituency, later this year.