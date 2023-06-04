A H Vishwanath visits Congress office after 6 years

Nominated as an MLC during the BJP-led state government, A H Vishwanath said that he visited the Congress office of Mysuru district after six years.
After participating in the event to felicitate Minister K Venkatesh at the Mysuru District Congress office, Vishwanath said, “Congress is like my mother. I was deeply pained to quit it six years ago. Now, I am happy to visit the Congress office. Due to various developments, I quit the party. Later, I saw several twists and turns in politics. When I resigned, then KPCC president G Parameshwara did not react or utter a word. He did not ask me why I was resigning. So, I had no alternative but to quit the party.” Minister K Venkatesh said that he was happy and surprised to see Vishwanath in the party office.
