A H Vishwanath visits Congress office after 6 years

Vishwanath said, 'Congress is like my mother. I was deeply pained to quit it six years ago'

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS , Mysuru,
  • Jun 04 2023, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 03:20 ist
A H Vishwanath. Credit: DH Photo

Nominated as an MLC during the BJP-led state government, A H Vishwanath said that he visited the Congress office of Mysuru district after six years. 

After participating in the event to felicitate Minister K Venkatesh at the Mysuru District Congress office, Vishwanath said, “Congress is like my mother. I was deeply pained to quit it six years ago. Now, I am happy to visit the Congress office. Due to various developments, I quit the party. Later, I saw several twists and turns in politics. When I resigned, then KPCC president G Parameshwara did not react or utter a word. He did not ask me why I was resigning. So, I had no alternative but to quit the party.” Minister K Venkatesh said that he was happy and surprised to see Vishwanath in the party office.

