Adjustment politics by some leaders harmed BJP in Karnataka elections: C T Ravi

Knives are out in the BJP after the party suffered a massive defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Without taking names, BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi blamed the debacle on “adjustment and compromise politics” by certain Karnataka BJP leaders.

Ravi, who lost in the recent assembly polls from Chikkamagaluru segment, told reporters that he wondered why a probe was not ordered by the Basavaraj Bommai-headed the government into alleged Arkavathy Layout denotification and solar scandal of the previous Congress Government.

“Adjustment and compromise politics by our leaders also harmed our party. If we did politics by exposing the Congress leaders, the BJP would come to power again in the state,” he said.

When asked who was involved in alleged adjustments with opposition parties, he said,” I can’t name them.”

“Several times we urged the Bommai-headed government to table Justice K S Kempanna Commission report on Arkavathy Layout denotification in the Legislative Assembly and take action against the guilty. Had our government ordered a probe on Arkavathy Layout or allotment of solar parks by the previous Congress Government, things would have been different now," he added.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had several times said that a probe would be ordered into all "scandals" done by the previous Congress regime headed by Siddaramaiah, including the Arkavathi scam. He also said that the Arkavathy Layout denotification or re-do of the layout was a scam to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore. However, the probe was not ordered by the BJP government.