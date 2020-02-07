All 17 who defected are together, says Vishwanath

Former MLA A H Vishwanath, who was defeated in Hunsur bypoll on BJP ticket, on Friday, said that all the 17 people, who crossed over, are united and together.

Vishwanath was speaking to reporters, here. When asked about the absence of a few leaders to the oath-taking ceremony on Thursday, he said, all the leaders, who joined BJP from Congress and JD(S), are united and together. “Is it possible to be together all the time,” he asked.

Blames Siddaramaiah

Vishwanath charged former chief minister Siddaramaiah for calling the 17 candidates as disqualified and claiming they won with money power. “All of them have won the elections as per the Constitution. Whether Siddaramaiah won the election with money power,” he asked.

On one hand, Siddaramaiah has been claiming that democracy, Indian Constitution are under threat, on the other hand, he is disrespecting the Constitution, Vishwanath charged.