‘Anti-Religious Conversion Law to create vote bank’, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday condemned BJP’s plans to implement Anti-Religious Conversion Law and alleged that the idea is to create a vote bank.

Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said the BJP government is planning to bring in the Anti-Religious Conversion Law only to create a vote bank and the BJP is targeting Christian community people. “The Indian constitution has banned forceful conversion and it has provided provisions to punish the offenders. What is the necessity for a new law?” he asked.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier said the state will have an anti-religious conversion law and the state government is studying related laws enacted by other states. Siddaramaiah said that he has nothing personal against JD(S) leaders H D Deve Gowda or H D Kumaraswamy, but said he is a political opponent of

JD(S).

Replying to a question about a series of tweets by Kumaraswamy alleging that Siddaramaiah is targeting the Gowda family and making efforts to finish JD(S), he said, “We have political differences and I make comments based on issues and not personal remarks.”

“Kumaraswamy claims the party is secular but why did he form the government with BJP?” he said.

