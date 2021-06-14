Arun Singh to chair BJP Karnataka core committee meet on June 18

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Karnataka, will chair a meeting of the state party’s core committee on June 18.

During his three-day visit starting June 16, Singh is scheduled to meet Cabinet ministers and MLAs who are waiting to express their grievances against the administration.

Singh will arrive on Wednesday evening and will meet ministers the same day. During the next two days, prior to the core committee meeting, Singh is scheduled to interact with several BJP legislators from the state.

Read | MLAs can air their resentment against Yediyurappa with Arun Singh: K S Eshwarappa

His visit will come in the wake of demands by a section of BJP legislators to convene the Legislature Party meeting. While speculations are rife about an ongoing attempt to unseat Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Singh has ruled out any change in leadership, asserting that Yediyurappa will continue in the top post.

According to sources, Singh is expected to issue a stern warning against acts of indiscipline by party legislators while also ensuring that differences between factions are sorted out.