'Ayodhya site was Ram Janmabhoomi, no proof needed'

Senior BJP leader and Karnataka Tourism Minister C T Ravi on Thursday said there was no need for any "evidence" to say that the disputed site in Ayodhya was the "Ram Janmbhoomi", as he expressed confidence about getting justice from the Supreme Court.

"The whole country is awaiting the judgment, I'm also waiting for it. Our feeling is that(disputed site) is the Ram janmbhoomi and there is no need for any evidence for it. For thousands of years we have been living with that trust," Ravi said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters he, he said, he was confident about getting justice. The Supreme Court on Wednesday concluded hearing in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya and had reserved the judgement.

The Minister said, he had been to Ayodhya in 1989 and 1992 and was eager to visit Rama janmabhoomi once again once the case is settled.

Hindu parties vehemently sought from the Supreme Court on Wednesday the dismissal of the 1961 lawsuit filed by Sunni Waqf Board and other Muslim litigants, saying they could not prove that Mughal emperor Babur created a valid 'wakf' and constructed a temple on vacant land at the disputed Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya.

The judgment in the matter is to be pronounced by November 17, the day the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who heads the five-judge Constitution bench, will demit the office.