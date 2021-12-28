Basavaraj Bommai chants unity mantra, vows to bring BJP back to power in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday chanted the unity mantra and said the BJP will go into the 2023 Assembly elections under a collective leadership.

This came after BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who is in charge of the party's affairs in Karnataka, said the party will face the next election under Bommai's leadership.

"Delhi-level leaders have faith in me and I thank them. But, we are a team. It's always team work in the BJP. With unity and collective leadership, we will achieve results. [Singh] said that because I'm the CM," Bommai told reporters.

Bommai's pitch for collective leadership is seen as a move to bring everybody in the party onboard ahead of the 2023 showdown.

Bommai reiterated that there are good relations between the party and government.

Meanwhile, Mudigere BJP legislator MP Kumaraswamy asked Bommai to work from home for 20 days so that he recovers from his leg pain. However, Bommai said he has decided to put in 15 hours every day.

"I am not significant enough to tell CM what to do, but I'd like him to take rest for at least 20 days. Let him work from home. Citizens and officials shouldn't invite him to meetings. We wish he completely recovers from his leg pain," Kumaraswamy said.

In response, Bommai said he has no plans to rest. "Kumaraswamy has much love for me. I have the strength to work 365 days tirelessly. I have decided to put in 15 hours a day," Bommai said. "My aim is to bring the BJP back to power in the 2023 Assembly elections and we've started working in that direction.

