Basavaraj Bommai govt gives Cabinet-rank facilities to B S Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa does not hold any official position besides being a legislator representing Shikaripura

  • Aug 07 2021, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 19:10 ist
Former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI File photo

The Basavaraj Bommai administration on Saturday ordered that former chief minister BS Yediyurappa will receive all facilities at par with Cabinet-rank ministers.

This will be applicable until Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is in office, the protocol wing of the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) said in a notification.

Other than a salary, the CM and Cabinet ministers get a sumptuary allowance of Rs 3 lakh, house rent of Rs 1 lakh, fuel allowance for up to 1,000 litres, conveyance allowance at Rs 30 per km, Rs 10 lakh for purchase of furniture, vehicle facility with a limit of Rs 21 lakh, free telephone connection at home and office, daily tour and dearness allowance of Rs 2,000 within the state and Rs 2,500 for outside among other things.

Earlier, the Congress-JD(S) government had plans to accord Cabinet-rank status to former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who headed the coalition coordination committee. Apparently, this did not come through fearing a conflict with the ‘office of profit’ rules.

But unlike Siddaramaiah, Yediyurappa does not hold any official position besides being a legislator representing Shikaripura.

