BJP, Congress leaders protect accused in graft cases: HDK

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, on Tuesday, wondered whether it was possible for truth to come out in corruption cases, when those involved enjoy the protection of BJP and Congress leaders.
Kumaraswamy, also the leader of the JD(S) legislature party, was speaking to reporters at Adagal village in Badami taluk. He said hardly any politician had been punished in cases of corruption.
When his attention was drawn to the government’s decision to hand over cases of corruption during the tenure of Siddaramaiah as CM to the Lokayukta, he said, “No politician, except Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been convicted in a corruption case.”
“The man arrested in the PSI recruitment scam R D Patil gets flexes installed to welcome Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Congress leaders are no different in protecting those involved in graft cases. It is, thus, too much to expect truth to come out,” the former CM said.
