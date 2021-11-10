BJP still recovering from 'avoidable' Hangal bypoll loss

The BJP’s demoralising loss in the Hangal bypoll continues to bother party leaders, going by a hush-hush conversation Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna was heard having with Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Wednesday.

In Hangal, Congress’ Srinivas Mane won by 7,373 votes against BJP’s Shivaraj Sajjanar. This defeat raised eyebrows as Hangal is located in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s home district Haveri and he had campaigned there for nearly ten days.

“Both of us were enough to win Hangal,” Somanna tells Yatnal at a news conference, unaware of news mics. He says this in response to Yatnal’s suggestion: “You should’ve been there (in Hangal).”

Both leaders lamented that the Hangal loss was avoidable.

At the news conference, Somanna claimed that he would have helped the BJP win. “Our style of politics is different. If only I was sent to Hangal for three days, we’d have won by 10,000 votes,” Somanna said. “Having said that, we accept the people’s verdict.”

The BJP had appointed 13 leaders to manage its campaign in Hangal. This included ministers Murugesh Nirani, JC Madhuswamy, BC Patil Shivaram Hebbar, Haveri MP Shivakumar Udasi and BJP vice president BY Vijayendra.

Somanna evaded questions on whether or not he is unhappy with the performance of BJP leaders who were in charge of the party’s campaign in Hangal.

Following the election, Congress said it was Bommai’s defeat in Hangal. The BJP lost a seat in Bommai’s own backyard, the Congress mocked.

