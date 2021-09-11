'BJP will face next polls under BSY, Bommai'

BJP will face next polls under BSY, Bommai: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

On the Mysuru gang-rape case, he said the efforts are on to convince the victim and her parents to give statements

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said BJP will face the next assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor B S Yediyurappa.

Speaking to media persons in Shivamogga on Saturday evening, he said the party is strong enough to win the polls under their leadership.

On the Mysuru gang-rape case, he said the efforts are on to convince the victim and her parents to give statements before the police. If necessary, a special prosecutor will be appointed.

On inclusion of actress and anchor Anushri in the drugs case chargesheet, he said police can't do it without a valid reason. They have quizzed many celebrities with evidence, he said.

