BJP will face next polls under BSY, Bommai: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said BJP will face the next assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor B S Yediyurappa.
Speaking to media persons in Shivamogga on Saturday evening, he said the party is strong enough to win the polls under their leadership.
On the Mysuru gang-rape case, he said the efforts are on to convince the victim and her parents to give statements before the police. If necessary, a special prosecutor will be appointed.
On inclusion of actress and anchor Anushri in the drugs case chargesheet, he said police can't do it without a valid reason. They have quizzed many celebrities with evidence, he said.
