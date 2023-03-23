BJP wins Mayor, Deputy Mayor election in Kharge's home district Kalaburagi

The BJP on Thursday won the election to the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Kalaburagi, the home district of Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge.
The BJP's victory comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka due by May.
Vishal Dargi, who got 33 votes, defeated Congress candidate Prakash Kapanur in the Mayoral election by one vote. Shivanand Pisti defeated his Congress opponent Vijayalakshmi , who secured 32 votes, with the same margin to become Deputy Mayor.
