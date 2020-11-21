BSY issues fresh warning against December 5 bandh call

BS Yediyurappa issues fresh warning against December 5 bandh call

Pro-Kannada groups have called for a Karnataka Bandh on December 5 against the establishment of the Maratha Development Corporation

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 21 2020, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2020, 12:31 ist

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday issued a fresh warning to pro-Kannada groups, asking them to drop their December 5 statewide bandh plan. 

“I’m for Kannada and Kannadigas. I’m ready to do whatever is required for their development. But it’s not right to call for a bandh. People will not appreciate it. I won’t allow any forced bandh anywhere,” Yediyurappa told reporters. 

Also Read | Despite warning, Kannada outfits to stage bandh opposing Maratha board move

Pro-Kannada groups have called for a Karnataka Bandh on December 5 against the establishment of the Maratha Development Corporation. The groups have set a November 30 deadline for the government to withdraw this body. 

“I’m observing the burning of effigies and such bad behaviour. We will have to take strict action. Let them protest peacefully, but the government will not tolerate attempts to give it a different turn,” Yediyurappa said, and appealed to pro-Kannada groups for cooperation. 

“Our government is honestly trying to do justice to all sections of society. We’re not discriminating. Let them understand this and withdraw their bandh. I request them with folded hands,” Yediyurappa said. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BS Yediyurappa
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Protests

What's Brewing

Try these delectable non-vegetarian dishes at home

Try these delectable non-vegetarian dishes at home

Germany's anti-mask movement draws strange bedfellows

Germany's anti-mask movement draws strange bedfellows

Stories that stones tell us

Stories that stones tell us

'Trove' of Bob Dylan papers sell for $495K

'Trove' of Bob Dylan papers sell for $495K

1,000-yr-old Hassan temple's idol broken

1,000-yr-old Hassan temple's idol broken

Trump's chances of overturning Biden win faces setback

Trump's chances of overturning Biden win faces setback

 