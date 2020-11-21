BS Yediyurappa issues fresh warning against December 5 bandh call

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday issued a fresh warning to pro-Kannada groups, asking them to drop their December 5 statewide bandh plan.

“I’m for Kannada and Kannadigas. I’m ready to do whatever is required for their development. But it’s not right to call for a bandh. People will not appreciate it. I won’t allow any forced bandh anywhere,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

Pro-Kannada groups have called for a Karnataka Bandh on December 5 against the establishment of the Maratha Development Corporation. The groups have set a November 30 deadline for the government to withdraw this body.

“I’m observing the burning of effigies and such bad behaviour. We will have to take strict action. Let them protest peacefully, but the government will not tolerate attempts to give it a different turn,” Yediyurappa said, and appealed to pro-Kannada groups for cooperation.

“Our government is honestly trying to do justice to all sections of society. We’re not discriminating. Let them understand this and withdraw their bandh. I request them with folded hands,” Yediyurappa said.