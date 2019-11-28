Bypolls: HC issues emergent notice to CEC

The Karnataka High Court issued an emergent notice to the Chief Election Commissioner and others in connection with discrimination in imposing model code of conduct in 15 constituencies going for bypolls.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Shivaram Gaonkar, a resident of Kanakanahalli, Ankola taluk in Uttar Kannada district on Wednesday.

The petitioner has contended that the code of conduct was imposed in the entire district, in case of Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranebennur, Chikballapur, Hoskote and KR Pet constituencies.

But in Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Vijayanagar, KR Puram, Yeshwantpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar and Hunsur constituencies, the code of conduct was restricted to the respective constituencies. It is a clear case of violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, he contended.