CM Yediyurappa, HDK lock horns over Mangaluru CD

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday rubbished his predecessor H D Kumaraswamy’s stash of videos showing ‘police brutality’ during anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru last month.

“Is there any meaning to that? He’s just done cut and paste. People have already reacted. I don’t want to comment,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

On Friday, Kumaraswamy released video footage claiming that it was the police that incited violence in Mangaluru last month, leading to firing that killed two persons. Kumaraswamy has demanded constitution of a House Committee to inquire into the shootout incident, apart from the suspension of Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha.

“At the time of releasing the CD itself, I had said that the BJP will react childishly like this,” Kumaraswamy said in a tweet, responding to the CM’s comments. “Do you have the courage to get the CD verified by experts? More

importantly, ask your conscience. Do you think my CD is like your ‘cut and paste’ government?”

Kumaraswamy lambasted the ruling BJP for failing to develop Mangaluru. “Many sea-facing regions have become commercial hubs. Mumbai, Chennai and Kochi are examples from our own country. Mangaluru, too, has the potential. But your petty politics is keeping Mangaluru from commercial development,” he said. “If Mangaluru is peaceful, it will grow commercially. For peace to be established, the BJP just needs to be quiet.”