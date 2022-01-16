Cong attacks Centre for rejecting Narayana Guru tableau

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah lashed out at the Centre for rejecting the tableau of social reformer Narayana Guru. This has exposed BJP’s disdain towards the great social reformer who advocated social justice, he said. The tableau was proposed by Kerala.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah sought clarity on why the tableau of Narayana Guru was rejected. “Does he not belong to Hindu religion? Let BJP clarify the position?” he asked. The social reformer dedicated his entire life to reform Hinduism by fighting against social evils like untouchability, he said.

He also demanded an apology from the BJP for “their disgraceful act". The Central government should allow the tableau during Republic Day parade, Siddaramaiah demanded.

“It is surprising that Prime Ministers’ Office and PM Narendra Modi has still not apologized to the nation for this great mistake of rejecting Narayana Guru’s tableau. Does it mean he is still unaware of this blunder or was he the reason for the rejection?” he asked.

Congress MLC B K Hariprasad attacked the Centre and called the rejection of tableau an insult to the spiritual guru.

“BJP is having vindictive attitude towards certain states. Centre has rejected Kerala tableau based on Narayana Guru, a philosopher & social reformer. He fought against caste-ridden society & rejecting his tableau is an insult to spiritual guru,” he said.

