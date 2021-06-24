Congress leader complains on misuse of vaccination drive by BJP

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesman H A Venkatesh has complained to Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham, on the BJP misusing the Covid-19 vaccination drive, to promote the party and its interests.

In a letter addressed to the DC, Venkatesh on Wednesday said, “The BJP is misusing the government machinery and is projecting to the people that the vaccination is a gift of the party. BJP symbols and party workers are present in huge numbers at vaccination centres. Mysuru City Corporation vehicles are being misused for displaying portraits of the MP and MLAs, to publicise the vaccination drive. Announcements are also made, in such vehicles displaying the photos of the BJP leaders, on loud speakers, about the vaccination drive,” he said.

Venkatesh said it is unfortunate that the pandemic is used for political gains. “Misuse of the vaccination drive, held with taxpayers’ money, to favour a party should be checked,” he said.

Venkatesh later said the DC immediately responded to his complaint. “The DC informed that he sent a request to Police Commissioner Chandragupta immediately. The Commissioner heeded to his request and deployed Policemen to remove all party symbols and volunteers from vaccination centres,” he said.