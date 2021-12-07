Congress to raise 40% kickbacks row in session: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that they would seek a detailed investigation into the allegations of over 40 per cent of kickbacks levelled by the contractors' association.

In a press conference here, Siddaramiah cited news articles in Deccan Herald and Prajavani regarding the 40 per cent kickbacks, about which the contractors' association had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Siddaramaiah said, “I have never seen such a government in my 40-year political career. We will raise the matter in the legislature session.”

The former chief minister said crops on six lakh hectares have been destroyed due to floods and heavy rainfall in the state. Several houses have been damaged, but the government has failed to take necessary measures, he said.

“The government is yet to compensate the 2017 flood victims. I have raised the issue twice in the previous sessions, but it was of no use,” he said.

"BJP has no faith in the Panchayat Raj system and gram sabhes have been stopped after the party came to power. The BJP government has failed to sanction houses to the poor. Housing Minister V Somanna claims the government has no funds to construct houses," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah refused to react to party leader B B Chimmanakatti’s opposition to the former’s plan to contest the next Assembly election from Badami segment.

