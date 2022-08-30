Dakshina Kannada BJP unit girding for PM Modi’s ‘grand event’ in Mangaluru

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dakshina Kannada district unit was busy preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event at Mangaluru’s Bangrakuloor this Friday.

The party’s district unit president M Sudarshan said members were rallying to get participation of more than 1 lakh people in the event. He revealed that 1,461 buses and about 200 tempo travellers were already booked to ferry people to the venue. He also said that the district administration arranged to get 70,000 beneficiaries of various welfare schemes to the venue.

“We have made arrangements for a large number of party workers to attend the programme. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union ministers Sarbanada Sonowal and Pralhad Joshi, apart from other state ministers and MLAs, will also be participating in the programme to inaugurate several development projects of New Mangalore Port,” Sudarshan said.

Big plans for big event

According to Sudarshan, the district administration also decided to provide refreshments for the participants at the venue, while the BJP would provide sustenance for the participants after the programme before leaving the venue in the vehicles.

The Prime Minister will arrive at New Mangalore Port at 1 pm. From the port, he will travel on road to the Gold Finch City Ground, where he will address the gathering. With the change in the timings, all should reach the venue by 11.30 am. According to latest information, the Prime Minister will arrive at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) and later reach the port in a helicopter.

‘Not BJP workers’

In a separate press meet, district development coordination and monitoring committee (Disha) member V Krishnappa Poojary Kalladka claimed that those who were levelling allegations against BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on social media were not BJP members.

He said that the PM will lay foundations and inaugurate development works worth around Rs 4,000 crore during his visit to Mangaluru.

The BJP workers are not at all displeased with the way Kateel functioned, he said. “We will trace all those who are levelling allegations against the DK MP after the PM’s programme. It was not BJP workers who had gheraoed Kateel’s car during the (funeral) procession of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru,” the Disha member said.

He also clarified doubts about the condition of NH75. “With the ongoing development works and increase in density of vehicles, people are inconvenienced at Kalladka. The issue will be solved in three to four months,” he assured those present.