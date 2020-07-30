DC’s transfer: Kota and Khader engage in war of words on Twitter

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the issue of transfer of DK deputy commissioner is being politicised by former minister and Mangalore MLA U T Khader unnecessarily.

The transfer is a routine administrative procedure. It is a tragedy that Khader has been politicising the issue, he added.

Khader in his tweet had flayed the DC’s transfer and said, “Instead of punishing the accused (he was referring to the miscreants who had issued a death threat to the DC), the DC is being punished.”

On the other hand, Kota in his tweet had expressed displeasure at Khader for taking part in the final rites of the Covid-19 victims by violating the guidelines.

Further, Kota said, “The government had sought the support of the opposition in controlling the Covid-19 situation. Unfortunately, in the name of the last rites of Covid-19 victims, many are violating the rules and gaining publicity for it.”

The district in-charge minister also said, “Khader should take back his words that no action was initiated against those who issued a death threat to DC on social media. Already, the police have filed a suo motu case. To protect the accused, it is not the ‘tenure of Khader’ in the district.”