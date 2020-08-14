Decision to ban SDPI, PFI to be taken on August 20: K S Eshwarappa

District in-charge Minister K S Eshwarappa said the government would take a decision on banning the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) in the cabinet meeting slated to be held on August 20.

Speaking to media persons, here on Friday, he said the government is under pressure from various sections of the society to ban both the organisations. The violence in Bengaluru over offensive social media posts on Muhammad Paigambar and the act of putting the flag of SDPI on the statue of Hindu saint Shankaracharya by activists of SDPI is an attack on values of Hindu culture.

He said Congress party has formed a fact-finding committee on violence in Bengaluru. Let them uncover the truth. It is shocking that Congress leaders have not condemned the incident yet. MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan who stated that those who died in the incident are innocent people is nothing but a traitor. He also urged former chief minister Siddaramaiah to tender an apology to people of the country for criticizing BJP National Organising Secretary Santosh.

He said Naveen (who reportedly posted a derogatory remark on Paigambar in social media) is not a BJP worker. But KPCC President D K Shivakumar is projecting Naveen as BJP worker just to escape from the responsibility. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah has failed to understand this. So, there is a need to teach him from class 1. MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy has not lodged a complaint with police due to fear. It is the duty of Congress leaders to instill confidence in him, the minister added.

Corporators S N Channabasappa, S Jnaneshwar, BJP City Unit President Jagadish, and others were present in the press conference.